WWE SmackDown Match Announced For Tonight (Video)

By Marc Middleton | March 13, 2018

As seen above, Cathy Kelley has announced Big E and SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso vs. The Bludgeon Brothers for tonight's SmackDown in Indianapolis.

This match comes after Rowan and Harper destroyed The Usos and The New Day during their title match at Sunday's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight's SmackDown:

* Rowan and Harper vs. Big E and Jimmy Uso

* Shane McMahon makes a WrestleMania 34 announcement

* Asuka makes her blue brand debut

