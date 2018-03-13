WWE SmackDown Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN.

- We're live from the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He's joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. They plug tonight's show with fallout from Fastlane on the Road to WrestleMania 34.

- We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Champion AJ Styles to a pop.

Styles goes to take the mic but fans start chanting his name. Styles welcomes us to the house that he built and fans pop. Styles says the odds were stacked against him at Fastlane. He admits he was in trouble and got worried when John Cena put him through the announce table. Fans boo. Styles goes on about how he found a way and is still WWE Champion but even better than that, he's going on to WrestleMania 34. Styles says he hasn't forgotten where he came from. He talks about the journey to get where he's at now and says it's unbelievable but not impossible. Styles says his road to New Orleans has been a tough one. Fans chant "you deserve it" now.