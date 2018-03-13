Former Impact X Division Champion To WWE?, Goldust And Mandy Rose Want Votes (Photos), The New Day

- Xavier Woods and Big E play UFC 3 in this new video from Woods' UpUpDownDown YouTube channel.

- As Raj noted on Monday, former Impact X-Division Champion Taiji Ishimori announced on Instagram that he has given his resignation to Pro Wrestling NOAH, where he has worked since 2006. Chris Charlton noted on Twitter that Ishimori said he needed to leave NOAH to take a big step now, otherwise he would regret it forever. There's no word yet on Ishimori's future with Impact as he was working for them under a talent exchange between Impact and NOAH.

Ishimori spoke to media in Japan and noted that he was inspired by WWE Superstars such as Shinsuke Nakamura and Hideo Itami, as well as Kota Ibushi. Ishimori also revealed that "WWE is the goal" for his future in the business, according to Nikkan Sports via Yahoo Japan.

See Also Taiji Ishimori's Statement On Leaving Pro Wrestling NOAH

- WWE Mixed Match Challenge teams who have been eliminated are preparing for the Second Chance vote to take place soon. Fans will be able to vote for one team to be brought back to compete in the Week 11 match. That team will face the winners of tonight's Week 9 match-up, Rusev and Lana vs. Bobby Roode and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. Goldust and Mandy Rose, who have had a lot of support on social media, tweeted the following to campaign for votes: