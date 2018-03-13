WWE Mixed Match Challenge Results (3/13): Charlotte And Bobby Roode Face Rusev And Lana

Welcome to WrestlingINC's live coverage of WWE Mixed Match Challenge. Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media. Click the REFRESH button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section. You can watch tonight's episode on Facebook Watch.

Tonight features Charlotte and Bobby Roode taking on Rusev and Lana. Who will advance to the semi-finals? Find out tonight right after SmackDown!

Bobby Roode and Charlotte vs. Rusev and Lana

Commentary putting over a bit of a crush/relationship between Roode and Charlotte. Trading "Lana is the best! Lana number one!" and "Woo!" chants. Everyone starts shoving everyone. Lana yelling and ends up slapping Roode in the face. Roode and Charlotte with some chops, sending both opponents out of the ring. Nakamura and Natalya are backstage interacting on Facebook. Lana and Charlotte get us officially started. Lana wants a test of strength, Charlotte can't help but smile and instantly brings down Lana. Lana with a cheap kick and gets the advantage for a moment. Lana trying to out-scrap Charlotte and is able to send her face into the turnbuckle, cover, two. Lana swings away wildly on Charlotte with Rusev cheering her on.

Lana able to drop Charlotte again, cover, two-count. Lana with a bunch of chops and taunts, but Charlotte with a fall away slam. Both tag out and Roode with a bunch of clotheslines to start things off. Rood with a blockbuster, cover, two. Rusev recovers, brings down Roode, cover, two-count. Rusev continues to dominate, Charlotte tries to get the tag in, Rusev taunts her a bit. As Rusev chokes out Roode he yells "Zoom in, camera man! Zoom in!" Rood finally fights out of it, had a small window to tag out, but didn't quite make it. Rusev up on the second rope, does a glorious taunt, goes for a splash, misses, Roode tags out.

Charlotte and Lana in and down goes Lana. Massive chops by Charlotte as she gets some huge "Woos!" from the crowd. Big boot to Lana's face, figure-eight attempt, but Rusev drags his partner over to him. Charlotte slaps Rusev in the face, Lana rolls her up and nearly gets a three. Rusev tags back in, but Roode is out on the floor at the moment. Charlotte chops Rusev a few times, but they don't look to have any impact. Rusev just laughs, "It's not hurting me" Charlotte suddenly starts laughing and Rood sneaks in from behind, glorious DDT, 1-2-3.

Winners: Charlotte and Bobby Roode via Pinfall

- Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman vs. Asuka and Miz next week. Charlotte and Roode wil face a second chance team voted in by the fans in two weeks.