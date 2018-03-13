WWE 205 Live Results (3/13): Cedric Alexander Takes On Roderick Strong, Tag Team Action

Welcome to our live coverage of WWE 205 Live, exclusively on the WWE Network! Join us immediately following the WWE Mixed Match Challenge around 10:20pm ET. Be sure to leave your feedback in the comments section, share our coverage of tonight's episode through social media, and REFRESH for the most up to date coverage.

Tonight the semis begin with Cedric Alexander going up against Roderick Strong with the winner heading to WrestleMania 34.

- Recap of Drew Gulak defeating Mark Andrews and Mustafa Ali taking down Buddy Murphy. Gualk, Ali, Cedric Alexander, and Strong are the remaining Superstars in the tournament.

- Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness welcome us in to tonight's show.

Akira Tozawa and Hideo Itami vs. Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik (with Kalisto)

Tozawa and Dorado kick things off, pretty much a stalemate to get us started. Metalik in, drops Tozawa, goes for the quick cover, barley two. Hurricanrana by Tozawa, tags in Itami. Flip off the ropes by Metalika, hip toss, dropkick and brings in Dorado. Stereo dropkicks, standing moonsault by Dorado. Itami with a huge kick to Dorado's chest and follows that up with a boot to the jaw. Tozawa tagged in, chops to the chest, fakes a chop, punch to the face.

Itami back in, back elbow, knee drops, fake a third one with a light kick to the head. Looks for a reaction from the crowd and got absolutely nothing. Kalisto trying to get a "Lucha!" chant going as Tozawa and Dorado chop away at each other. Metalik goes to work with some rope walking and high-flying. Dorado in and leaps off Metalik's back up and all the way down to the floor on Tozawa! He got some height on that leap, wow. Metalik walks the ropes and hops off, misses, and tweaks his knee. Itami able to finish him off with a drop to the knee and gets the 1-2-3.

Winners: Hideo Itami and Akira Tozawa via Pinfall

- Dorado comes in after the match and shoves Itami away from his partner. It looked like Itami was just checking on Metalik. The two get separated.

- Vignette on Roderick Strong who talks about how he's opened up to the WWE Universe and is just trying to earn his way up the ladder. Speaks about getting to WrestleMania and doing his family proud.

- Drake Maverick heads out to commentary to get an up-close look at some action.

Jack Gallagher vs. Murphy Myers

A very serious Gallagher gets right after his opponent, stares at him for a bit, big clothesline, and a body slam. The damage continues and he stomps and swings away at his grounded opponent. Myers able to get offense in, Gallagher on the floor, Myers tries for a baseball slide, but Gallagher pulls up the ring apron and hammers away at his opponent. Action back in the ring, big headbutt and that will do it.

Sliding into your DM's like... pic.twitter.com/tgchTz9aai — TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) March 14, 2018

Winner: Jack Gallagher via Pinfall

- Vignette on Cedric Alexander who talks about this not being the first time he's gone after the title. Talks about his experience in the Cruiserweight Classic and the road leading to this match.

- Mustafa Ali promo about Drew Gulak being a bully as a mysterious figure slowly walks towards him from behind. Ali talks about when he was a kid and didn't step up when a bully went after his friend. He says now he has a chance to fight back as the figure lunges at him.

Cedric Alexander vs. Roderick Strong

Feeling out process early on between both Superstars, Alexander hits a dropkick, pin, two. We see both Ali and Gulak (in different rooms) watching this match. Big back drop on Strong. Alexander on the apron, tries to springboard in and Strong hits the rope to bring Alexander crashing down to the mat. Strong stomps away in the corner, hip toss, multiple covers that don't even get to a one-count.

Alexander tries for a handspring kick, Strong catches him in midair with a dropkick, pin, two, continues to swing away as the referee backs him up for a moment. Strong continues to stomp away at Alexander's midsection. Alexander able to work his way back into the match, nails a nice flip over the top rope to the floor. Action back in the ring, tries for a lumbar check, Strong blocks it. Alexander tries for a springboard, gets caught, Strong tries for a back breaker that Alexander reverses. Strong goes for another backbreaker and hits it, pin, two.

Handspring kick lands, lumbar check! Alexander with the cover, but Strong gets his foot on the bottom rope before three. Both Superstars out on the apron, Strong has Alexander up on his shoulders and launches him over to the turnbuckle bouncing him down to the floor! Ouch! Referee starts up his ten-count, Alexander gets back in at nine. Kick to Strong's face, Strong with a jumping knee on his opponent. Both up to the top rope and Strong lands a nice superplex. Cover, two! Crowd with a "This is awesome!" chant. Strong hits end of heartache, but now Alexander gets his foot on the rope just like Strong did. "Yes!" chant breaks out in the crowd.

Alexander looks to get to the floor, but Strong yanks him back into the ring. Massive back elbow drops Strong. The referee is continuously checking on both Superstars at this point. Chops and forearms in the middle of the ring, both are just swinging away at each other. Alexander tried for the lumbar check, Strong flipped out of it. Strong with a knee strike, goes in for a move and Alexander rolls him up for the 1-2-3.

Winner: Cedric Alexander via Pinfall (Advancing to the finals at WrestleMania 34)

- Post-match, Dasha Fuentes talks with an emotional Alexander who says he earned this opportunity and will leave WrestleMania as the champion.