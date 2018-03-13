Shane McMahon Takes Leave Of Absence And Makes WrestleMania 34 Match, Possible Change To Be Made

Shane McMahon announced on tonight's SmackDown that he would be taking an indefinite leave of absence as SmackDown Commissioner. He then announced Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens for WrestleMania 34 as his final act of business before taking the leave.

It's believed that Shane will add himself to the match to make it a Triple Threat. SmackDown ended with Sami and Owens teaming up to destroy Shane in the ring and backstage.

Below is the updated card for WrestleMania 34, which takes place on April 8th from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans:

WWE Universal Title Match

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Title Match

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles

Triple Threat for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz

RAW Women's Title Match

TBA vs. Alexa Bliss

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair

Finals of the WWE Cruiserweight Title Tournament

Cedric Alexander or Roderick Strong vs. Mustafa Ali or Drew Gulak

Handicap Match for the RAW Tag Team Titles

Braun Strowman vs. Cesaro and Sheamus

WWE United States Title Match

Bobby Roode vs. Randy Orton

Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle vs. Stephanie McMahon and Triple H

John Cena vs. The Undertaker

Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens

Fifth Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

First-Ever Fabulous Moolah Memorial Battle Royal