WWE Announces Shane McMahon Injuries From Brutal Attack

As noted, Shane McMahon announced on this week's WWE SmackDown that he was taking an indefinite leave of absence from his job as SmackDown Commissioner but before leaving, Shane made Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens for WrestleMania 34.

SmackDown ended with Sami and Owens destroying Shane in the ring and then the backstage area, adding to the speculation on Shane adding himself to the match at WrestleMania 34 to make it either a Triple Threat or perhaps a 2-on-1 Handicap Match with Owens and Sami teaming up.

Shane was selling the attack on SmackDown in a big way as the show ended on Tuesday night. Paramedics tended to Shane and prepared to take him away on a stretcher as he gasped for air. WWE announced on their website that Shane suffered a laryngeal contusion, trapezius and rhomboid strains. WWE noted that Shane was taken to a local medical facility and they expect to have more updates in the next 24 hours on the injuries, which are likely just part of the storylines.

