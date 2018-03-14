Jon Bravo - Roman Reigns Video Update, NFL Stars At WWE PC, Comedian Learning Pro Wrestling (Video)

- Comedian Ron Funches, who is a big wrestling fan, appeared on Conan this week and discussed taking professional wrestling classes. Funches joked that he took them because he thinks "stand-up comedy is too stable." He talked about being a long time fan of the business and then demonstrated a collar-and-elbow tie up.

- Raiders.com has a story here about several Oakland Raiders stars visiting the WWE Performance Center last week. Justin Ellis, Joby Saint Fleur, Jylan Ware, and Jon Feliciano visited the facility before last Wednesday's NXT tapings and met with Triple H.

- Filmmaker Jon Bravo revealed tonight on Instagram that his video on the WFN investigation is 25 minutes long and will be released this Friday. The video reportedly implicates Roman Reigns and 15 other current and former wrestlers as past customers of jailed steroids dealer Richard Rodriguez. Rodriguez and his company, Wellness Fitness Nutrition LLC (WFN), were accused of being involved in a distribution chain that imported goods from China, then manufactured illegal steroids in Arizona before distributing them out of the Miami area.

In an earlier interview, Rodriguez said that he implicated Reigns, as well as actors Mark Wahlberg and Josh Duhamel, as clients of his in order to get a better plea deal. Bravo later released a video apparently disclosing phone record and emails from Duhamel, and would present evidence on Reigns in a separate video.

You can see Bravo's post below, which includes a collage of photos of past and current WWE stars: