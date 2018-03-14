NJPW New Japan Cup Results (Night 5): Hiroshi Tanahashi Vs. Bad Luck Fale, Juice Robinson In Action

NJPW's New Japan Cup 2018 continued earlier today with Hiroshi Tanahashi defeating Bad Luck Fale in the main event. Juice Robinson also advanced after defeating Michael Elgin. The winner of this 16-man, single-elimination tournament gets to pick either a IWGP Heavyweight, Intercontinental, or NEVER Openweight title shot at Sakura Genesis 2018 on April 1. Above are the first two matches from today's show (starts at 27:00 mark). Below are the full results:

* Desperado and Kanemaru defeated Tetsuhiro Yagi and Ryusuke Taguchi

* David Finlay, Toa Henare, and Ren Narita defeated Shota Umino, Tomoyuki Oka, and Yuji Nagata

* Lance Archer and Davey Boy Smith Jr. defeated Tanga Loa and Yujiro Tahahashi

* Chase Owens and Kota Ibushi defeated Taka Michinoku and Zack Sabre Jr.

* Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano, and Chuckie T defeated BUSHI, SANADA, and Tetsuya Naito

* YOSHI-HASHI, Hirooki Goto, and Kazuchika Okada defeated Taichi, Takashi Iizuka, and Minoru Suzuki

* Juice Robinson defeated Michael Elgin (New Japan Cup 2018 Quarterfinal Match)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Bad Luck Fale (New Japan Cup 2018 Quarterfinal Match)

The next New Japan Cup show takes place early Thursday at 5:30am ET with SANADA vs. Toru Yano and Kota Ibushi vs. Zack Sabre Jr.