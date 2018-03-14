Spoilers: WWE NXT Tapings For Tonight

Remember to join us tonight at 8pm for our live Viewing Party.

* The Street Profits defeated Heavy Machinery in a first round match of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Otis Dozovic wants a sip of what's in Montez Ford's cup and Montez obliges. Otis chugs the cup, tosses it in the air and attacks Montez. They put Angelo Dawkins in a Final Cut position and use Montez as a battering ram to his crotch. Montez breaks up a Compactor attempt, Angelo hits a DDT on Otis and Montez hits a frogsplash on Otis for the win. Street Profits advance to the semifinals

* Dakota Kai defeated Lacey Evans. This was a quick match. Dakota wins with a rollup. After the match, Shayna Baszler comes out, but NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon runs out before Shayna can attack. Ember says Shayna started it, but she's going to finish it at Takeover: New Orleans. They brawl and Shayna knocks Ember with a forearm shot. Ember hits a boot and goes for the Eclipse, but Shayna kicks her. Shayna starts to lock in a kimura, but Dakota jumps on the apron and hits a boot to Shayna. Ember hits the Eclipse to leave Shayna laying.

* SAnitY (Alexander Wolfe & Eric Young) defeated Tino Sabbatelli & Riddick Moss in a first round Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic match. Not much here. Miscommunications between Moss & Sabbatelli. Young hits his elbow drop but Moss breaks it up. Nikki jumps on Moss. EY hits the elevated neckbreaker on Tino to pick up the win. SAnitY advances to the semifinals

* WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne defeated Adam Cole via DQ to retain. This was a good match. Pete has control early. Dunne hits the flipout suplex on the apron. Cole gets the upperhand as Undisputed Era distract Dunne at ringside. Pete hits a powerbomb for a nearfall. They trade enziguris and kicks until Cole kicks Pete out of the air as he flips off the turnbuckle. Pete ducks the shining wizard and hits a suplex. Pete goes for the Bitter End but Undisputed Era jump on the apron. Pete takes both out both. Cole hits a knee brainbuster for a nearfall. Pete goes for Bitter End when the Undisputed Era attack for the DQ. Roderick Strong runs down for the save and they clear the ring

* NXT General Manager William Regal out. Contract signing for the NXT Title match at "Takeover: New Orleans" -- Andrade "Cien" Almas defending against Aleister Black. Andrade is introduced, but Zelina Vega says Andrade is not here tonight and if he was here, he would destroy Aleister tonight. Aleister is ignoring Zelina and looking under the table. Aleister moves the table, sits down, and tells Zelina now they are on the same level. Zelina says Andrade is going to destroy him at New Orleans. Aleister says she's concerned that Andrade will come up, like her, a little short. Zelina slaps him. Aleister stands up, signs the contract, and leaves the ring. He says he's glad Zelina came out alone, because he didn't. Out comes Candice LeRae who attacks Zelina all over ringside and lays her out in the ring. Regal comes back out and thanks us and that's it for the tapings