New Bellator 196 Main Event Features Former UFC Champ, Michael Bisping - Luke Rockhold, UFN 127

- This coming Saturday night at UFC Fight Night 127, former UFC champion Fabricio Werdum takes on former Bellator champion Alexander Volkov in the main event from London. The card streams live on UFC Fight Pass.

In the video above, Jimmy Smith breaks down the key contest featuring Werdum, a Brazilian jiu-jitsu wizard, and Volkov, nicknamed "Drago" for his knockout abilities.

- Former UFC lightweight champion Benson Henderson and one-time Sports Illustrated cover boy Roger Huerta have been signed as the new main event for Bellator 196. The event takes place April 6 from Budapest, Hungary and airs via tape-delay on Paramount Network.

Henderson is still looking to gain traction since signing with Bellator after a lengthy and successful run in the UFC. Huerta, who was the first MMA fighter to appear on SI, makes his promotional debut.

The card originally featured James Gallagher vs. Adam Borics, but an injury to Gallagher - a teammate of Conor McGregor's at SBG Ireland - scrapped those plans.

- Before Luke Rockhold moves up to light heavyweight and Michael Bisping retires, we might get a third encounter between the two former UFC champions. Rockhold and Bisping have become engulfed in a full-on battle via Twitter. Rockhold captured the first meeting, with Bisping winning the rematch and the UFC title in the process.