Kevin Owens Reacts To Destroying Shane McMahon, Title Match On Tonight's WWE NXT, Rusev And Lana

- As seen above, Rusev and Lana are already asking fans for Second Chance votes following their Mixed Match Challenge loss to Bobby Roode and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair last night. As noted, the winners of the vote will face Flair and Roode in two weeks. Fans can vote for which team they want brought back in the comments section of the MMC Facebook Watch page. Below is video of Carmella and Big E making their case for votes:

- The following matches and segments: were taped for tonight's WWE NXT:

* Dakota Kai vs. Lacey Evans

* Adam Cole vs. WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne

* Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic: The Street Profits vs. Heavy Machinery

* Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic: SAnitY (Alexander Wolfe & Eric Young) vs. Tino Sabbatelli & Riddick Moss

* Aleister Black vs. NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas contract signing for Takeover

NXT spoilers for tonight are at this link.

- Kevin Owens tweeted the following after he and Sami Zayn destroyed Shane McMahon on last night's SmackDown. As noted, the attack came after Shane announced an indefinite leave of absence from his SmackDown Commissioner duties, then announced Sami vs. Owens for WrestleMania 34. There's speculation on Shane adding himself to the match to make it a Triple Threat or booking a 2-on-1 Handicap Match with Sami and Owens teaming up.