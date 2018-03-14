Ronda Rousey Added Back To All WWE RAWs Before WrestleMania 34, Why Rousey Missed RAW

We reported earlier this week that WWE had removed Ronda Rousey from their listings for the next two RAWs before the go-home show in Atlanta on April 2nd. WWE has since added her back to those shows, and she is once again scheduled to appear on every RAW through WrestleMania.

WWE announced last week that Rousey would be appearing on every RAW until WrestleMania, only for her to not appear on last Monday's show. Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that Rousey was actually not supposed to be on Monday's show because she was taking her medicals in Pittsburgh, and that the WWE announcement was a mistake. WWE has since deleted their original article about Rousey's RAW appearances, which now forwards to her profile page.

Rousey will make her WWE debut at WrestleMania 34 on Sunday, April 8th in New Orleans. She will team up with Kurt Angle to face Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.