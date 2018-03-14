WWE Confirms Matt Hardy's Platoon, The Robe Warriors On What Dream Match They Want (Video), Santino

- Above is video of Dasha Fuentes talking to Bobby Roode and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair after last night's Mixed Match Challenge Week 9 win over Rusev and Lana. As noted, The Robe Warriors will now go on to Week 11 for a match against a previously eliminated team that will be brought brought back via Second Chance fan voting. Roode says they were better than their first time teaming together and Flair adds that they worked as a team. They go on about being the team to beat in the tournament and say they aren't worried about who is brought back to face them. Flair says she wants to face Sasha Banks and Finn Balor. Roode agrees and calls that a dream match.

- ECW Original Beulah McGillicutty turns 49 years old today while former WCW star Bryan Clark turns 54 and former WWE Intercontinental Champion Santino Marella turns 44.

- WWE has confirmed that Queen Rebecca, King Maxel, Lord Wolfgang, Senor Benjamin and Vanguard 1 will be used for The Ultimate Deletion match between Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt, airing on next Monday's RAW and taped last week at Matt's compound in North Carolina. No word yet on Skarsgard, the dilapidated boat. WWE confirmed them with the following: