WrestlingInc.com

Sheamus Issues Fan Poll On Braun Strowman, Cesaro Reacts, RAW Social Media Score, Brie Bella Video

By Marc Middleton | March 14, 2018

- Above is the latest episode of Brie Bella's Total Mommy series from The Bella Twins' YouTube channel.

- Monday's WWE RAW ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings. RAW had 1.964 million total interactions this week - 327,000 on Facebook, 1.335 million on Instagram and 302,000 on Twitter. This is up from last week's RAW, which drew a total of 1.409 million interactions - 180,000 Facebook interactions, 1.020 Instagram interactions and 209,000 Twitter interactions.

Backstage Update On WrestleMania 34 Plans For Braun Strowman And The Bar
See Also
Backstage Update On WrestleMania 34 Plans For Braun Strowman And The Bar

- As seen below, RAW Tag Team Champion Sheamus took to Twitter and issued a fan poll on who The Bar should defend against at WrestleMania 34 - new #1 contender Braun Strowman by himself or Braun with a partner.



We noted on Monday after RAW how Sheamus responded to Braun's win with a cat GIF. Below is Cesaro's response, featuring Skeptical Hippo:



Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

WWE Fastlane Results

Most Popular

Back To Top