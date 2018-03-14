Sheamus Issues Fan Poll On Braun Strowman, Cesaro Reacts, RAW Social Media Score, Brie Bella Video

- Above is the latest episode of Brie Bella's Total Mommy series from The Bella Twins' YouTube channel.

- Monday's WWE RAW ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings. RAW had 1.964 million total interactions this week - 327,000 on Facebook, 1.335 million on Instagram and 302,000 on Twitter. This is up from last week's RAW, which drew a total of 1.409 million interactions - 180,000 Facebook interactions, 1.020 Instagram interactions and 209,000 Twitter interactions.

- As seen below, RAW Tag Team Champion Sheamus took to Twitter and issued a fan poll on who The Bar should defend against at WrestleMania 34 - new #1 contender Braun Strowman by himself or Braun with a partner.

My thoughts on a lone Braun Strowman facing #TheBar at #WrestleMania34...



Without a Tag Team partner myself & @WWECesaro will demolish House of Strowman brick-by-brick right down to the bare foundations.



This won't be a mugging. No.



This WILL be a Masterclass. — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) March 13, 2018

No word from @RealKurtAngle. No word from WWE top brass... me & @WWECesaro STILL in the dark.



So we're asking the #WWEUniverse... with a Poll.



Should #TheBar face Braun Strowman at #WrestleMania34 as a Singles guy or in an official Tag Team? — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) March 14, 2018

We noted on Monday after RAW how Sheamus responded to Braun's win with a cat GIF. Below is Cesaro's response, featuring Skeptical Hippo: