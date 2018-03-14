Baron Corbin Reveals When He Was Told About His Unsuccessful MITB Briefcase Cash-In

As expressed in the Breaking Ground series on the WWE Network, Baron Corbin spent a number of years in NXT honing his craft, and felt as if it was time for him to graduate to the main roster. As each day went by and he remained on the NXT roster, Corbin felt both frustrated and discouraged, as he wanted to be a member of the main roster. Corbin maximized his opportunity of performing on the main stage, as he was able to win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 32 by last eliminating Kane.

After numerous feuds in the latter half of 2016 that kept him in the midcard shuffle, Corbin experienced a boost in his ranking after winning the Money in the Bank briefcase in June of 2017. Corbin then feuded with Shinsuke Nakamura while he carried the briefcase, but was unable to win the rivalry. Still carrying the briefcase, Corbin commenced a feud with John Cena which led to a match at SummerSlam.

Unfortunately, for Corbin, he joined the short list of people who were unable to successfully cash-in the briefcase for the world title, as a distraction from Cena resulted in a pinfall loss to Jinder Mahal.

Recently, Corbin was recently interviewed by All Things Wrestling Radio. During the interview, Corbin stated that 2017 was a whirlwind year for him from winning the Money in the Bank briefcase to unsuccessfully cashing it in. He also revealed when he was told that he was going to cash-in the briefcase.

"It was kinda like an hour before [SmackDown Live]," said Corbin. "We discussed, and then they made a decision that was gonna be the night. It didn't work out, but, yeah it was definitely about an hour before. I mean, it's the fun part of this business. You never know what your day is gonna hold. Some things could be very, very last minute. It could be at that very last second. So, it's pretty wild, and it keeps you on your toes. That's for sure."

Corbin stated that keeping his mind positive and always looking forward was the key to bounce back from the MITB briefcase loss. Thankfully, for Corbin, he was able to bounce back by defeating AJ Styles and Tye Dillinger at Hell in a Cell to win the United States Championship, his first-ever title while competing in the WWE. He also picked up a big win against The Miz at Survivor Series in a champion vs. champion match, before losing his title at Clash of the Champions.

