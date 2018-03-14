Elias And Bayley Perform A Song (Video), Tommaso Ciampa - WWE NXT Update For Tonight, WWE IC Title

- Elias and Bayley try to perform a song for Second Chance fan votes in this new Mixed Match Challenge promo. As noted, Bobby Roode and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair will face a previously eliminated team in two weeks. Voting is now open via Facebook.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which Superstar would bring the most respect to the WWE Intercontinental Title by winning the Triple Threat at WrestleMania 34. As of this writing, 43% voted for Seth Rollins while 38% voted for Finn Balor and 19% voted for current champion The Miz.

- As noted, tonight's WWE NXT episode will feature Dakota Kai vs. Lacey Evans, Adam Cole vs. WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne, the Takeover contract signing for Aleister Black vs. NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas plus two Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic matches - The Street Profits vs. Heavy Machinery and SAnitY vs. Tino Sabbatelli & Riddick Moss.

WWE has announced that Tommaso Ciampa will also be appearing tonight as they issued the following: