Elias And Bayley Perform A Song (Video), Tommaso Ciampa - WWE NXT Update For Tonight, WWE IC Title

- Elias and Bayley try to perform a song for Second Chance fan votes in this new Mixed Match Challenge promo. As noted, Bobby Roode and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair will face a previously eliminated team in two weeks. Voting is now open via Facebook.
- WWE has a new poll asking fans which Superstar would bring the most respect to the WWE Intercontinental Title by winning the Triple Threat at WrestleMania 34. As of this writing, 43% voted for Seth Rollins while 38% voted for Finn Balor and 19% voted for current champion The Miz.
- As noted, tonight's WWE NXT episode will feature Dakota Kai vs. Lacey Evans, Adam Cole vs. WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne, the Takeover contract signing for Aleister Black vs. NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas plus two Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic matches - The Street Profits vs. Heavy Machinery and SAnitY vs. Tino Sabbatelli & Riddick Moss.
WWE has announced that Tommaso Ciampa will also be appearing tonight as they issued the following:
Take two for Tommaso Ciampa?
To say that Tommaso Ciampa's attempt to address the NXT Universe last week was not well-received would be a monumental understatement.
The Sicilian Psychopath in fact, never even got a word out. Enraged by NXT fans' support of former NXT Superstar Johnny Gargano, Ciampa snapped and destroyed one fan's pro-Johnny Wrestling sign before exiting in a huff. On Tuesday, Ciampa tweeted that he plans to try to address the NXT Universe, and he even outlined a few requests for NXT fans:
I have three requests:
1) Complete silence.
2) Absolutely no mention of him.
3) Not really a request, but take a moment to admire that vascularity. You're welcome. pic.twitter.com/bVhGgVhB6l
Will the NXT Universe concede to Ciampa's wishes? Find out tonight on WWE NXT.