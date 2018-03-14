WrestlingInc.com

Braun Strowman Hypes RAW Tag Team Title Shot, WWE's Book Of Booty Released (Video), Andrade Almas

By Marc Middleton | March 14, 2018

- WWE's "The Book of Booty: Shake It. Love It. Never Be It." from The New Day officially hit stores this week. You can order the Kindle or hardcover version on sale from Amazon at this link. Above is a promo from WWE Publishing.

- Braun Strowman tweeted the following today on becoming #1 contender to RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar by winning the RAW battle royal on Monday. As noted, speculation is that Braun will face Cesaro and Sheamus in a Handicap Match for the titles at WrestleMania 34 or he will be joined by Elias to make it a tag team match. Braun wrote:


Backstage Update On WrestleMania 34 Plans For Braun Strowman And The Bar
- WWE NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas is going to Mexico this weekend to represent the company at the La Mole Comic Con. Almas cuts a local promo for the event in this new video:


