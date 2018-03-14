Photos: Jeff Hardy's Car Following Traffic Accident This Past Saturday

Below are photos of Jeff Hardy's 2016 Cadillac CTS-V following his accident on Saturday night. Wrestling Inc. first reported that the accident occurred around 8:11 pm on Concord Parkway. Hardy ran off the roadway to the right and struck 105 feet of guardrail, which caused his car to spin out 90 degrees to the left into the middle of the right northbound lane.

Hardy was arrested and charged with Driving While Impaired after the accident at 10:39 pm. He was released later that night at 11:24 pm. He reportedly blew a BAC (blood alcohol level) of .25 on his Breathalyzer test, which is three times above the legal limit.

Hardy's license was suspended for 30 days, and he has a court date scheduled for April 16th in Cabarrus County. WWE had issued the statement below to us on Monday morning regarding the arrest:

"Jeff Hardy is responsible for his own personal actions. We are investigating the matter and awaiting information from local law enforcement officials."