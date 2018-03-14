WrestlingInc.com

Matt Hardy Makes Another Reference To Jeff Hardy's Arrest?, Win A WrestleMania 34 Trip, Seth Rollins

By Marc Middleton | March 14, 2018

- WWE and Mattel's Elite Collection are teaming up to send fans to WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans with The Elite Squad. The squad consists of Cathy Kelley, Renee Young, Curt Hawkins, Zack Ryder and WWE Champion AJ Styles. They will be bringing exclusive toy reveals, unboxings and prizes all year long, including a trip to New Orleans, tickets to Axxess and a lot more. Full details and contest rules are at this link and above is a new promo with Cathy.

- Seth Rollins tweeted the following in response to a WWE tweet that asked if WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz successfully stirred the pot between Rollins and Finn Balor during MizTV on this week's RAW:


- We noted over the weekend how Matt Hardy apparently made an in-character tweet referencing Jeff Hardy's DWI arrest from Saturday night. Matt made another tweet today that apparently references the arrest, as seen below:



For those who missed it, below is the original tweet from Matt on the arrest:


