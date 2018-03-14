Sami Zayn On Beating His Boss Up, Hillbilly Jim On Hulk Hogan & His WWE HOF Inductor, US Title Feud

- Above is new video of 2018 WWE Hall of Famer Hillbilly Jim talking to TMZ Sports. Jim talks about how he was lucky enough to work with Hulk Hogan early in his career, adding that he would love it if The Hulkster inducted him next month in New Orleans during WrestleMania 34 Weekend. Jim reveals that he won't find out who is inducting him until around the time everyone else finds out.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans who has the mental edge in the ongoing battle between Jinder Mahal, Bobby Roode and new WWE United States Champion Randy Orton. As of this writing, 69% voted for Orton while 17% voted for Mahal and 14% for Roode. Roode announced on last night's SmackDown that he will be cashing in his rematch against Orton at WrestleMania 34.

See Also Sami Zayn Talks Not Knowing If Vince McMahon Sees Him As A World Champion

- Sami Zayn took to Twitter today and wrote the following on how he and Kevin Owens destroyed Shane McMahon on last night's SmackDown. The attack came after Shane booked Owens vs. Sami in a WrestleMania 34 singles match, which came right after Shane announced that he was taking an indefinite leave of absence from his SmackDown Commissioner duties. Speculation is this ending with Shane vs. Owens and Sami in a Handicap Match or Shane vs. Sami vs. Owens in a Triple Threat at WrestleMania 34.