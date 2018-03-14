Why Kurt Angle & Ronda Rousey Are At WWE HQ (Photo), William Regal Hosting WWE DVD, Apollo & Nia Jax

- Above is the latest WWE Mixed Match Challenge Second Chance promo with Apollo and Nia Jax, featuring Titus O'Neil. As noted, voting is open now on Facebook for one previously eliminated tag team to be brought back in two weeks to face Bobby Roode and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.

- WWE NXT General Manager William Regal will be hosting the "Best of NXT 2017" DVD that hits stores next Tuesday, according to WrestlingDVDNetwork.com. The DVD will also feature a foreword introduction from Triple H. The DVD will include 22 matches along with new interview segments filmed at the WWE Performance Center. You can pre-order the DVD via Amazon at this link.

- Ronda Rousey and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle have been at the WWE facilities in Stamford, CT this week to work on their WrestleMania 34 match against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. Angle posted the following today:

Training day!!!! #AngleRousey #Wrestlemania34