Rusev Vs. Celebrity At WrestleMania?, Randy Orton's UUDD Debut, HHH Reveals WWE NXT Takeover Themes

- Above is the UpUpDownDown debut of WWE United States Champion Randy Orton. Orton joins channel owner Xavier Woods for an unboxing of his custom OJO Projector.

- Triple H announced today that there will be two theme songs for the WWE NXT "Takeover: New Orleans" event during WrestleMania 34 Weekend - "It Follows" and "Lord of Flies" by NXT Loud artists Cane Hill. You can hear the singles below:

- Could Rusev be teasing a match against a celebrity at WrestleMania 34? It's been a few years since a celebrity wrestled an actual match at the biggest show of the year but it looks like The Bulgarian Brute could be planting the seeds for such a match on Twitter. Rusev wrote the following today: