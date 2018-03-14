AJ Styles Talks His Workouts, Eating Taco Bell, Competing At WrestleMania

AJ Styles was recently interviewed by Men's Health to promote staying fit at 40 years old. Styles stated that the light was turned on regarding the importance of working out while he was in the eighth grade trying to lift 95 pounds and did not know how heavy it was. That motivated him to start working out, and he has been ever since.

At 40, Styles is now doing different workouts that better suits his body.

"I'm not maxing out," said Styles. "Heavy weight is not that big of a deal for me anymore. I'm not out to get bigger. I'm out to maintain what I've got. Sometimes that's doing a lot more reps, or doing heavy one week and light the next. I went to the Kansas City Chiefs facility with a friend, and they showed me the blood pressure cuffs. It's called blood flow restriction. What I have is...basically blood pressure cuffs. I get them where I need to be, where it's tight, but not too tight. As long as I can feel my fingers, there's no numbness. I workout and I feel like my biceps are about to explode. I move to my triceps, they feel like they're about to explode. And the great thing about this workout is, you don't go over 20 minutes."

Despite being in great shape, Styles even admitted that he does not eat very clean. However, he did explain what he does to remain lean.

"Intermittent fasting," said Styles. "For me, it's easy. It's not hard at all. Truthfully, I don't eat that clean. Sometimes, like last night for instance, it was 11:30 before I got to eat. I got a quesadilla from Taco Bell. It sounds terrible, but it was delicious, and it was in my 8-hour window. So it works for me." In addition, Styles credits DDP Yoga with helping him recover from injuries.

Celebrating his 20th year in the pro wrestling business, Styles will finally experience his dream by competing at WrestleMania as WWE Champion against Royal Rumble winner Shinsuke Nakamura. This marks Styles' third WrestleMania, with a 1-1 record on the grandest stage of them all. Even approaching his third WrestleMania, Styles admits that he does not think that he will ever get used to it.

"I really don't think you can," said Styles. "It's amazing what we do get used to. But WrestleMania being only once a year, it's unbelievable to walk out in front of 100,000 people who just want to see you perform. It's a special moment. That's why there's so many other guys in this business who maybe should have got out a while back, but it's just hard to do when you're walking down the aisle and there's that many people with eyes on you."

