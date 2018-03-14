The Miz On CM Punk's UFC Return, Punk Having Thick Skin From WWE; Punk's Potential Opponent Speaks

As noted, former WWE Champion CM Punk recently indicated on Twitter that his second MMA fight will take place on Saturday, June 9th at UFC 225 in his hometown of Chicago. Above is new video of TMZ Sports catching up with WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz and asking him about Punk's MMA career.

Punk lost his MMA debut against Mickey Gall at UFC 203 in September 2016, losing by submission early in the first round. In regards to people writing Punk off and saying he doesn't have what it takes, Miz disagrees with that idea because Punk was chasing a dream.

"I wouldn't say that because the guy was going for a dream. He's always wanted to do that and whenever you go after a dream, why smash on it?," Miz said. "He's going to do his best, he's going to try his hardest and I imagine he's training his heart out to do the best he can do in the Octagon. And I hope he does well."

When asked if Punk can shut the haters up this time, Miz said it all depends on who Punk will be fighting but Punk is used to the hate because of his time as a WWE Superstar.

"I don't think CM Punk is the type of person to really look into that," Miz said. "He doesn't look into the haters... we're WWE Superstars, I mean, if you come from WWE you have a thick skin because you're hated on all day, every day. This is just the norm for him."

Miz was also asked if he might consider a MMA run in the future but he just laughed and said he will stick with WWE.

UFC has not confirmed Punk's next fight for Chicago and there's no confirmation on who his opponent will be but as noted, there's talk of Punk going up against Mike "The Truth" Jackson, who also has a record of 0-1. Below is TMZ Sports video of Jackson, who says he has not been in direct contact with UFC about the fight but there have been brief conversations through others close to the company. Jackson has also had a brief contact with Punk's coach Duke Roufus. Jackson claims he told Duke that he's ready to smack Punk in the face.

Jackson believes this will be the biggest fight for he and Punk. He also talks why they're a good fit for each other and how bad he will beat Punk, noting that he will scramble Punk's brain.

"Look Phil, no one else makes sense. If you say you want to do this, let's do it," Jackson said when asked what message he would send Punk. "What is it, June 9th? In Chicago, IL, your hometown... after I knock you out I want the best Chicago pie recommendation from Phil Brooks."