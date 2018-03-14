Candice LeRae Attacks Zelina Vega (Video), Dusty Classic Updates, WWE NXT Tag Team Tension Continues

- There's speculation on Candice LeRae vs. Zelina Vega taking place in WWE NXT soon after Candice attacked Vega during tonight's "Takeover: New Orleans" contract signing for Aleister Black vs. NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas. Black signed the contract but Almas was not there as Vega was representing him. Black had a back & forth with Vega and got slapped before he introduced Candice, who was fighting for her husband Johnny Gargano. Above is video from the segment.

- The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic continued on tonight's NXT episode with two first round matches. Those matches saw The Street Profits defeat Heavy Machinery and SAnitY defeat Riddick Moss & Tino Sabbatelli.

- Speaking of Riddick and Tino, below is post-match video of the two talking to Christy St. Cloud after the loss. The tension between the two continues as Moss points to how Tino has been pinned in back-to-back matches. Tino reminds Moss that he hit him with a right hand during the match but Moss says it was an accident. Moss says he's not going to give up on their tag team, even though Tino is in a slump.