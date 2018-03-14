Ricky Steamboat Involved In Physical Angle At Indie Show (Photos), Abbey Laith Post-WWE Appearances

- WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat took part in a physical angle last Saturday in Akron, Ohio for Absolute Intense Wrestling's "Enter The Dragon" event.

According to a fan in attendance, Steamboat was speaking to the crowd when he was interrupted by AIW wrestler Duke. Duke tried grabbing Steamboat, which led to Steamboat going on the attack.





No. Steamboat came out and was addressing the crowd when Duke interrupted him. Steamboat went to leave, Duke grabbed him, he laid Duke out. — Matt Wadsworth (@WadsworthAIW) March 11, 2018

- Following her release from WWE NXT last Thursday, Abbey Laith (aka Kimber Lee) has several matches at independent wrestling shows lined up.

Her first match back on the independent wrestling scene takes place on Apr. 5 in New Orleans, Louisiana for Beyond Wrestling. She will be facing Jessicka Havok and Meiko Satomura in a triple threat match for Pro Wrestling Revolver in New Orleans on Apr. 7. She returns to Shimmer on Apr. 7 in New Orleans, and Apr. 14 and 15 in Berwyn, Illinois. She'll also be wrestling for AIW in Merrionette Park, Illinois on Apr. 13 and again for Beyond Wrestling in Philadelphia on Apr. 28.

She is also accepting bookings via email.