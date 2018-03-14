Randy Orton Recommends Indie Wrestler To WWE Officials, Update On Sage Beckett, WrestleMania IX

- Following her release from WWE NXT last Thursday, Sage Beckett has changed her social media handles and public name. She now calls herself "MK" (short for her real first name, MaryKate) and can be found on both Twitter and Instagram at mkglidewell.

New handle...

Same woman... — MK (@MKGlidewell) March 14, 2018

It doesn't look like she has plans to continue wrestling anytime soon as her bio now reads: "Actor, Model, Event Host, Herbalism & Wise Woman Practitioner."

- Veteran indie wrestler Flash Flanagan, a four-time OVW Heavyweight Champion, was backstage at WWE shows on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. According to F4WOnline, he got backstage as a favor from Randy Orton "to get a look" from WWE officials.

When Orton was coming up the ranks in WWE's developmental system in the early 2000s, Flanagan was one of his regular opponents in Ohio Valley Wrestling. In April 2001, they wrestled a dark match before a live Raw broadcast.

Flanagan has wrestled on WWE television before. In November 1997, he lost to Brian Christopher on Raw in a Light Heavyweight Championship Tournament match.

From there, Flanagan wrestled a few times on Shotgun Saturday Night and also had a few more dark matches. He also holds a victory over Chris Jericho, having pinned Y2J at an OVW event in June 2001 to retain the OVW Heavyweight Championship.

Now 43 years old, Flanagan mostly wrestles these days for Hoosier Pro Wrestling in Indiana and SICW Wrestling Explosion in Illinois.

- Take a look back at WrestleMania IX in this 60-second highlight video, which saw Hulk Hogan defeat Yokozuna to capture the WWF Championship for the fifth time.

