- Bobby Horne, also known as former WWE star Mo from Men on a Mission, underwent surgery for a kidney transplant on Tuesday.

On the morning of the surgery, he wrote the following on his Facebook page: "To all my friends, fans and family. I love you all. I just received the call. I am on my way to Medical City Hospital for a kidney transplant. Please keep me in your thpughts and. prayers. For the record. I am scared."

He recently set up a crowdfunding effort on Facebook for medical costs related to his kidney transplant, noting the following:

"Hello, I am Bobby L. Horne and I ad suffereing from end stage renal failure. I am Currently on the kidney transplant list in the State of Texas. This fund raiser is to cover the astronomical cost of anti rejection medication for the first year following a transplant. I have spent the majority of my adult life helping others and more importantly our youth. Now I need your help. Anything you can give will be greatly appreciated."

As Mo, Horne wrestled for WWE from 1993 to 1996 with Mabel as his tag team partner. Together, they briefly held the World Tag Team Championship in April 1994. Following his departure from WWE, he wrestled on the independents through 2006. He resumed wrestling in 2014 and worked as recently as last fall.

- Candice LeRae and Dakota Kai now have profiles on WWE.com as both competitors have been added to the NXT roster page.

Both LeRae and Kai were involved in angles on this week's episode of NXT. Shayna Baszler, who injured Kai's arm during her NXT in-ring debut in January, tried to bully Kai again during the New Zealand wrestler's match against Lacey Evans. Before "The Queen of Spades" could do any damage, NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon came to the rescue by cutting off her rival. As Baszler and Moon brawled, Kai reappeared with a kick to the jaw of Baszler.

Afterward, Kai tweeted the following.

Later in the show, LeRae targeted Zelina Vega during the TakeOver: New Orleans NXT Title Match contract signing between Andrade "Cien" Almas and Aleister Black (as seen in the video below).