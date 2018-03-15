UFC Title Rematch Booked, Mackenzie Dern Returning At UFC 224, Fabricio Werdum Video

- Fabricio Werdum scored one of the biggest wins in his career when he finished Mark Hunt at UFC 180 to become the interim heavyweight champion. The victory was part of a six-fight win streak for the Brazilian, who faces Alexander Volkov Saturday night at UFC Fight Night 127.

Werdum would go on to unify the belts with a victory over Cain Velasquez in 2015. Now, he's hoping his win this weekend in London vaults him into another championship match.

- The main event of UFC 225 this summer is set, as Robert Whittaker defends his middleweight title against Yoel Romero. The card takes place June 9 from the United Center in Chicago and is also expected to feature CM Punk.

Whittaker scored a split decision over Romero at UFC 213 last year, with Whittaker gaining the interim title in the process. He was later promoted to undisputed champion when Georges St-Pierre vacated the title.

Romero defeated Luke Rockhold earlier this year, but because he missed weight, was ineligible to claim the interim belt. Originally, Rockhold was to challenge Whittaker, but the champion suffered an injury and was forced out.

- Mackenzie Dern, who many people are calling the next Ronda Rousey, will make her second Octagon appearance this May at UFC 224 against Amanda Cooper. The bout has been added to the event scheduled for Brazil with Amanda Nunes defending her bantamweight title vs. Raquel Pennington.

Dern, who is unbeaten in her career, made her UFC debut earlier this month with a victory over Ashley Yoder at UFC 222. Cooper is 3-3 overall, including a 2-2 Octagon mark.