NJPW New Japan Cup Results (Night 6): Kota Ibushi Vs. Zack Sabre Jr., SANADA In Action

NJPW's New Japan Cup 2018 continued earlier today with Zack Sabre Jr. defeating Kota Ibushi in the main event. SANADA also advanced after defeating Toru Yano. Sabre Jr. and SANADA will meet in the semis. The winner of this 16-man, single-elimination tournament gets to pick either a IWGP Heavyweight, Intercontinental, or NEVER Openweight title shot at Sakura Genesis 2018 on April 1. Above are the first two matches from today's show (starts at 22:00 mark). Below are the full results:

* Ren Narita and David Finlay defeated Shota Umino and Tomouki Oka

* YOSHI-HASHI and Hirooki Goto defeated Toa Henare and Togi Makabe

* Taichi, Takashi Iizuka, Davey Boy Smith Jr., and Lance Archer defeated Chase Owens, Tanga Loa, Yujiro Takahashi, and Bad Luck Fale

* El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and Minoru Suzuki defeated Hiromu Takahashi, BUSHI, and Tetsuya Naito

* Juice Robinson, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Michael Elgin defeated Chuckie T, Tomohiro Ishii, and Kazuchika Okada

* SANADA defeated Toru Yano (New Japan Cup 2018 Quarterfinal Match)

* Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Kota Ibushi (New Japan Cup 2018 Quarterfinal Match)

The next New Japan Cup show takes place early Friday at 5:30am ET featuring Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Juice Robinson.