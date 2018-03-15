Match Added To ROH Supercard Of Honor XII, Cody Rhodes Gives Update On 'All In' Tickets, Bullet Club

- Above is a preview of this week's weekly ROH show featuring a ten-man tag main event between the Bullet Club and SoCal Uncensored/The Kingdom.

- As noted, Tomohiro Ishii will be at this year's ROH Supercard of Honor XII event in New Orleans in April. It was announced his opponent will be Punishment Martinez. Below is the updated card:

* Dalton Castle (c) vs. Marty Scurll (ROH World Championship)

* Cody vs. Kenny Omega

* Women of Honor Tournament Finals

* Women of Honor Tournament Semis (Pre-Show)

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Punishment Martinez

* Kota Ibushi to compete

- A fan asked Cody Rhodes when tickets would go on sale for their All In event on September 1 in Chicago. Rhodes said possibly in May, but judging by the interest in how fast the official hotel was booked, he may get them selling earlier. Tied to the All In show will be a fan convention, Starrcast, which will feature numerous wrestlers for meet and greets, live podcasts, and much more.

Perhaps May, perhaps a bit earlier. We have to scale the arena first...it won't be a surprise. We will give plenty of heads-up. Judging by the incredible interest going on with the official hotel, I'm inclined to do it earlier. https://t.co/eOPnTlKNQT — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) March 13, 2018