WWE Star Responds To 'Push' Comments From Fan, New WWE Trademark, The Street Profits Celebrate

- As noted, the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic continued on this week's WWE NXT episode with two first round matches - The Street Profits over Heavy Machinery and SAnitY over Riddick Moss & Tino Sabbatelli. Above is a special edition of Street Talk with Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, featuring the two celebrating their win.

- WWE recently filed to trademark the "Samoa Joe" name.

- Heath Slater tweeted the following in response to a fan who said they want to see him get a push from WWE:

Was just thinking am I the only one who wants to see @HeathSlaterOMRB get a push from @WWE? Would love to sometime see a title in his hands. — Andrew Parks (@drew3282) March 15, 2018