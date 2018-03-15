WrestlingInc.com

WWE Star Responds To 'Push' Comments From Fan, New WWE Trademark, The Street Profits Celebrate

By Marc Middleton | March 15, 2018

- As noted, the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic continued on this week's WWE NXT episode with two first round matches - The Street Profits over Heavy Machinery and SAnitY over Riddick Moss & Tino Sabbatelli. Above is a special edition of Street Talk with Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, featuring the two celebrating their win.

- WWE recently filed to trademark the "Samoa Joe" name.

Heath Slater On The Nexus Thinking They Would Get Fired Before Their Debut, His New Wrestling School
- Heath Slater tweeted the following in response to a fan who said they want to see him get a push from WWE:



