Has Asuka Joined WWE SmackDown?, Conan As The Rock's Rampage Stunt Double (Video), WWE - ESPN

- Above is video from last night's Conan show on TBS, featuring Conan O'Brien trying to fill in as The Rock's "Rampage" stunt double.

- For those wondering, Asuka is still listed as a member of the WWE RAW roster. She made her blue brand debut on this week's TV show but she will likely remain on the red brand roster unless she defeats SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair for the title at WrestleMania 34.

- WWE Superstars are participating int he ESPN Tournament Challenge once again for this year's March Madness. The WWE team will feature producer Adam Pearce, Heath Slater, Dolph Ziggler, Sasha Banks and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz. Details are at the link below: