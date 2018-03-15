WrestlingInc.com

How AJ Styles Prepared For WWE Fastlane (Video), WWE - AWA Trademark, Sheamus Celebrates Milestone

By Marc Middleton | March 15, 2018

- Above is behind-the-scenes video of how WWE Champion AJ Styles prepared for Sunday's Six-Pack Challenge win over John Cena, Dolph Ziggler, Baron Corbin, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at the Fastlane pay-per-view.

AJ Styles On Almost Returning To TNA Before Signing With WWE, What Changed His Mind, TNA's Decline

- It sounds like WWE has a new line of toys coming out based on the legendary American Wrestling Association promotion as they recently trademarked the "AWA" name for use with toys.

- RAW Tag Team Champion Sheamus is celebrating more than 1 million views on his Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel that launched just a few months ago. He tweeted the following on the milestone today:


