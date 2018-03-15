Stephanie McMahon Trains (Video), Tony Nese Assists Finn Balor & Sasha Banks (Video), WWE Network

- Above is the latest Second Chance promo for WWE's Mixed Match Challenge, featuring "Team Boss Club" - Sasha Banks and Finn Balor. As noted, Second Chance voting is now open on Facebook. Fans can vote for which team will be brought back to face Bobby Roode and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair in Week 1. This video features a special appearance by Tony Nese and a bunch of abs.

- WWE Network added two new World Class Championship Wrestling episodes from 1985 this week. Courtesy of WWENetworkNews.com and Reddit user mitbman, below are the WCCW episodes that still have not been added:

* 1981 (0/1) Missing 1

* 1982 (46/53) Missing 4-6, 8, 11, 14, 16

* 1983 (48/51) Missing 59-60, 88

* 1984 (51/52) Missing 110

* 1985 (44/51) Missing 165, 170, 171, 175, 177, 180, 182

* 1986 (52/53) Missing 247

* 1987 (50/52) Missing 286, 312

* 1988 (43/53) Missing 337, 358-366

* 1989 (0/31) Missing 367-397

- Below is the latest "Midnight Workout" clip from Stephanie McMahon as she prepares to team with Triple H to face Ronda Rousey and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 34:

#MidnightWorkout w @defrancosgym @tripleh & #Andre - upper body ladder drill and jumping pull ups - had to beat my time of 15.12 secs and I got 13.68 even with technical difficulties #Thanks4TheHelpBaby #MommasFineAndre #wrestlemania #RondaReady #NoExcuses #DoTheWork