EC3 Backstage Promo For WWE NXT Event, John Cena - Blue's Clues Update, New WWE 'Iconic Duo' Segment

- Above is the premiere of a new "Iconic or Not" segment with WWE NXT Superstars Billie Kay and Peyton Royce. The Iconic Duo helps determine which celebrities & trends are iconic and which fall short.

- It turns out John Cena was not auditioning for an upcoming reboot of Nickelodeon show "Blue's Clues" after all. The viral photo of Cena apparently auditioning for the show came from a mock audition that was done at the recent USA Network Upfronts presentation, according to AdWeek. Nick is bringing the show back soon but Cena's mock audition was done only for the Upfronts. Nick confirmed to AdWeek that Cena will not be hosting the show but they are holding a casting call next month to find the new host.

- It looks like Ethan Carter III will be working Friday's WWE NXT live event in Sebring, FL as NXT posted the following promo from EC3, who calls himself everyone's favorite one-percenter: