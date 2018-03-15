WWE Disables Comments On Fabulous Moolah Video, Hall Of Famer Turns 76, WrestleMania X Highlights

- WWE announced on Monday that women from Raw, SmackDown and NXT will face-off in the first-ever Fabulous Moolah Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans, Louisiana. This announcement did not come without controversy as WWE's decision to honor The Fabulous Moolah has garnered significant backlash among fans on social media due to her reputation.

While Moolah, a WWE Hall of Famer, is best known for her time in the company during the 1980s and "Attitude Era," she was also a prominent trainer and promoter in women's professional wrestling. Over the years, several female wrestlers have accused her of financial and sexual exploitation (those accusations are detailed here). She also played a prominent role in "The Original Screwjob" of Wendi Richter and has been accused of sabotaging the careers of other female wrestlers.

WWE apparently addressed the controversy surrounding Moolah, but in an indirect way. On YouTube, WWE posted the video announcing the Fabulous Moolah Memorial Battle Royal, but commenting on it has been disabled.

- The Iron Sheik celebrates his birthday on Thursday as the WWE Hall of Famer turns 76 years old. His Twitter account tweeted the following on his birthday.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE LEGEND OF LEGENDS #ThursdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/VHhYjneBzT — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) March 15, 2018

WWE is also wishing Sheik a happy birthday.

- Take a look back at WrestleMania X in this 60-second highlight video, which saw Bret Hart dethrone Yokozuna for the WWF Championship.