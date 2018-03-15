Stephanie McMahon On The Fabulous Moolah Battle Royal Name Change, Goldust - Mandy Rose Video, Stock

- Above is the latest Second Chance Mixed Match Challenge promo, featuring Goldust and Mandy Rose. As noted, voting is now open for which team will be brought back for Week 11 to face Bobby Roode and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.

- WWE stock was down 0.64% today, closing at $37.10 per share. Today's high was $37.76 and the low was $36.81.

- As noted, WWE announced today that they have changed The Fabulous Moolah Memorial Battle Royal to the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal due to fan backlash over Moolah's past. The match will still take place at WrestleMania 34 but there will be no tribute to Moolah, who is still a WWE Hall of Famer. Stephanie McMahon tweeted the following on the name change: