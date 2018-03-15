Snickers Very Satisfied With WWE Changing The Name Of The Fabulous Moolah Battle Royal

We first reported earlier today that Snickers, which is the exclusive presenting partner of WrestleMania 34, stated that they were "engaging with WWE" regarding the company naming the upcoming women's battle royal at WrestleMania after The Fabulous Moolah. Despite Moolah's controversial past, WWE had announced on Monday that the first-ever Fabulous Moolah Memorial Battle Royal would take place at WrestleMania 34, which Snickers stated was "unacceptable."

"We were recently made aware of the World Wrestling Entertainment Inc's (WWE) decision to honor a former wrestler during the upcoming WrestleMania 34 event," the statement from Snickers read. "As a principle-based business that has long championed creating inclusive environments that encourage and empower everyone to reach their full potential, this is unacceptable. We are engaging with the WWE to express our disappointment."

This afternoon, WWE sent us a statement noting that the name of the match was being changed to simply the "WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal." We received the statement below from Snickers regarding the name change:

We are very pleased that WWE has decided to proceed with the name 'WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal.'