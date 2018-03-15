James Ellsworth On Fans Being Uncomfortable With Him Being Carmella's Pet, Ronda Rousey In WWE

Former WWE superstar James Ellsworth was recently interviewed by Andy Malnoske of Wrestling Inc.. During the conversation, Ellsworth addressed his time working with SmackDown superstar Carmella.

After Ellsworth's storyline with Dean Ambrose and AJ Styles ended, he aligned himself with Carmella as her manager. Towards the end of his run in WWE, Ellsworth's role changed from manager to Carmella's pet, with him acting like a dog and having a leash around his neck. Ellsworth explained that he didn't have any issue with it personally, but he could understand how fans felt uncomfortable watching it.

"I was OK with doing it, who wouldn't? It's Carmella," Ellsworth said. "But to me, I thought the fans thought it was weird, so I'm glad it didn't last long. But again, I personally didn't mind it but I think it was weird for people to watch."

Since being released from the WWE in November, Ellsworth has worked the independent circuit and recently revealed that he created an intergender championship that he plans on defending. He was asked which female superstar he would like to face with the title on the line. Ellsworth revealed he will be facing Tenille Dashwood, formerly known as Emma, next month.

"I'm wrestling Emma next month who's also in the indies, she goes by Tenille Dashwood now. I think on the independent scene she's probably the biggest name that's a girl," he said. "I would love to wrestle Carmella for it, that would be cool, I think people would love that. But yeah, as far as the indies go I can't wait to get in the ring with Emma next month, I think that will get a lot of people talking."

Ellsworth was also asked about his thoughts about Ronda Rousey joining the WWE. He said he thinks the move will be mutually beneficial to both Rousey and the WWE and he thinks she's going to do well in her transition from mixed martial arts to professional wrestling.

"I mean, she's one of the biggest stars in the world. As far as star power, she's great for WWE. It's good for both, it's good for her and WWE, I think it's a good relationship with them too," he said. "I think both parties will make a lot of money off of her being there. She's awesome and she's been working hard in the ring and I think she's gonna surprise a lot of people and be a really, really good wrestler."