Finn Balor Surprises Boxer With Universal Title (Photos), Sheamus Warns Braun Strowman, Tyler Breeze

- Above is new UpUpDownDown video of Tyler Breeze naming his top 5 video games of all time - the Grand Theft Auto franchise, Army of Two, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Arcade Game, Monster Rancher and Diablo II.
- We noted earlier in the week how Braun Strowman took to Twitter to hype his WrestleMania 34 title shot against RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar, which could be a Handicap Match or a tag team match if they decide to put Elias with Braun. As seen below, Sheamus responded to Braun's tweet and warned him that The Bar isn't just any tag team:
...we're not ANY tag team. https://t.co/2b7wHyO1vi— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) March 14, 2018
I'm more than any tag team can handle. Those titles will look good around each giant shoulder. #MonsterAmongAll #GetTheseHands— Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) March 14, 2018
- Finn Balor recently tweeted a photo of he and undefeated Irish boxer Mick Conlan, who will fight this Saturday, on St. Patrick's Day, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Balor presented Conlan with a WWE Universal Title belt but received a pair of boxing gloves from Conlan. Below is WWE's announcement on the meeting and the photo:
Finn Bálor surprises fellow Irishman Mick Conlan at Madison Square Garden
During a press conference for his upcoming fight this Saturday – St. Patrick's Day – at Madison Square Garden, undefeated Irish boxer Mick Conlan was surprised by his fellow countryman, WWE Superstar Finn Bálor. The first-ever Universal Champion came bearing a special gift for Conlan: a Universal Title. In return, the boxer gave Bálor a pair of his boxing gloves, a true sign of the mutual respect between the competitors. During Conlan's first fight in the United States – also at Madison Square Garden – he was walked to the ring by another fellow Irishman, mixed martial artist Conor McGregor.
.@WWE Superstar @FinnBalor gifts his Irish brethren @MickConlan11 with his 1st belt! #TheConlanRevolution pic.twitter.com/rWuJJM2uju— Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) March 15, 2018
Both Conlan and Bálor were in attendance for the New York Rangers game the night before the press conference.
2 Irish Lads— Finn Bálor forEVERYone (@FinnBalor) March 15, 2018
In New York City
Paddys Weekend
Scraping @mickconlan11 ???? pic.twitter.com/ZrEgEUxRs6
Finn Bálor returns to Madison Square Garden Friday, March 16, and Conlan's fight takes place the following night. Tickets are still available for both events.