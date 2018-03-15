Finn Balor Surprises Boxer With Universal Title (Photos), Sheamus Warns Braun Strowman, Tyler Breeze

- Above is new UpUpDownDown video of Tyler Breeze naming his top 5 video games of all time - the Grand Theft Auto franchise, Army of Two, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Arcade Game, Monster Rancher and Diablo II.

- We noted earlier in the week how Braun Strowman took to Twitter to hype his WrestleMania 34 title shot against RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar, which could be a Handicap Match or a tag team match if they decide to put Elias with Braun. As seen below, Sheamus responded to Braun's tweet and warned him that The Bar isn't just any tag team:

I'm more than any tag team can handle. Those titles will look good around each giant shoulder. #MonsterAmongAll #GetTheseHands — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) March 14, 2018

- Finn Balor recently tweeted a photo of he and undefeated Irish boxer Mick Conlan, who will fight this Saturday, on St. Patrick's Day, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Balor presented Conlan with a WWE Universal Title belt but received a pair of boxing gloves from Conlan. Below is WWE's announcement on the meeting and the photo: