Finn Balor Surprises Boxer With Universal Title (Photos), Sheamus Warns Braun Strowman, Tyler Breeze

By Marc Middleton | March 15, 2018

- Above is new UpUpDownDown video of Tyler Breeze naming his top 5 video games of all time - the Grand Theft Auto franchise, Army of Two, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Arcade Game, Monster Rancher and Diablo II.

- We noted earlier in the week how Braun Strowman took to Twitter to hype his WrestleMania 34 title shot against RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar, which could be a Handicap Match or a tag team match if they decide to put Elias with Braun. As seen below, Sheamus responded to Braun's tweet and warned him that The Bar isn't just any tag team:



- Finn Balor recently tweeted a photo of he and undefeated Irish boxer Mick Conlan, who will fight this Saturday, on St. Patrick's Day, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Balor presented Conlan with a WWE Universal Title belt but received a pair of boxing gloves from Conlan. Below is WWE's announcement on the meeting and the photo:

Finn Bálor surprises fellow Irishman Mick Conlan at Madison Square Garden

During a press conference for his upcoming fight this Saturday – St. Patrick's Day – at Madison Square Garden, undefeated Irish boxer Mick Conlan was surprised by his fellow countryman, WWE Superstar Finn Bálor. The first-ever Universal Champion came bearing a special gift for Conlan: a Universal Title. In return, the boxer gave Bálor a pair of his boxing gloves, a true sign of the mutual respect between the competitors. During Conlan's first fight in the United States – also at Madison Square Garden – he was walked to the ring by another fellow Irishman, mixed martial artist Conor McGregor.


Both Conlan and Bálor were in attendance for the New York Rangers game the night before the press conference.


Finn Bálor returns to Madison Square Garden Friday, March 16, and Conlan's fight takes place the following night. Tickets are still available for both events.

