WWE Virtual Reality Content Launching Today, Jim Cornette - WWE Photo Shoot Video, The Bella Twins

- The Bella Twins' BellaBody series will return to their YouTube channel this coming Sunday with a new Ten Day Challenge. Above is a promo.

- The NextVR virtual reality app will begin featuring WWE content later today. It's believed that this first round of content is from last Sunday's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view as WWE had VR cameras on the ring posts during the event.

NextVR currently works with several brands such as the NBA, Manchester United, Monster Jam and Premier Boxing Champions, among others. WWE and NextVR announced a new partnership back in January that would bring fans unique WWE experiences in virtual reality, featuring highlights from select special events in 2018. The VR experiences will be around 10 minutes in length and will be free for fans to view with a Samsung GearVR headset or Google Daydream View, along with a compatible smartphone, PlayStation VR or Windows Mixed Reality.

A press release issued in January noted, "The content will provide fans with a completely new experience, featuring highlights from WWE's biggest events including the excitement of the fans, athleticism of WWE's larger-than-life Superstars, pivotal moments, epic showdowns and surprise appearances, giving them the opportunity to see the action as if they were there live."

- Below is video from this week's WWE Photo Shoot episode on the WWE Network with Jim Cornette. Cornette talks about what was going through his mind during the infamous Hell In a Cell match between The Undertaker and WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley.