Ex-WWE Star Melina Returning To The Ring, Lilian Garcia Talks Working With The Rock (Video), AJ Lee

- Former WWE star Melina Perez is returning to the ring on Friday, March 23 for Australian Wrestling Entertainment. The three-time WWE Women's Champion and two-time Divas Champion will take on Shazza McKenzie.

For details on her appearance, visit AWE on Facebook.

This is apparently her first wrestling match since dislocating her knee in an indie match in England last March. A few weeks later, she described the injury in the video below and feared it would end her wrestling career.

- Lilian Garcia recently appeared on Renegade Radio with Jay Ferruggia and went into detail about her career in WWE. She discussed her initial struggles with getting along with female wrestlers, being on the receiving of a Samoan Drop, singing the U.S. national anthem two days after the September 11 attacks, being apart of the Attitude Era, and working with The Rock.

"[The Rock] would always make me blush. And so, all of a sudden [WWE's creative writers were] like, 'Ah, that's so cute. Let's do that, let's put her in situations where she would totally blush.' And he would call me out sometimes at ringside, you know, and there I am and I'm just blushing," Garcia said.

"So it just became fun and he loved working together and vice versa. I'm blessed, I'm blessed that I had that situation with him, for sure."

You can listen to the episode here.

- AJ Mendez, also known as former WWE star AJ Lee, announced this afternoon on social media that she will be doing a book signing on Saturday, March 24 at Barnes & Noble in East Brunswick, New Jersey (753 New Jersey 18, East Brunswick, NJ 08816) to help raise awareness of mental illness and fight its stigma.