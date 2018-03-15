Ex-WWE Star Melina Returning To The Ring, Lilian Garcia Talks Working With The Rock (Video), AJ Lee

- Former WWE star Melina Perez is returning to the ring on Friday, March 23 for Australian Wrestling Entertainment. The three-time WWE Women's Champion and two-time Divas Champion will take on Shazza McKenzie.
For details on her appearance, visit AWE on Facebook.
This is apparently her first wrestling match since dislocating her knee in an indie match in England last March. A few weeks later, she described the injury in the video below and feared it would end her wrestling career.
- Lilian Garcia recently appeared on Renegade Radio with Jay Ferruggia and went into detail about her career in WWE. She discussed her initial struggles with getting along with female wrestlers, being on the receiving of a Samoan Drop, singing the U.S. national anthem two days after the September 11 attacks, being apart of the Attitude Era, and working with The Rock.
"[The Rock] would always make me blush. And so, all of a sudden [WWE's creative writers were] like, 'Ah, that's so cute. Let's do that, let's put her in situations where she would totally blush.' And he would call me out sometimes at ringside, you know, and there I am and I'm just blushing," Garcia said.
"So it just became fun and he loved working together and vice versa. I'm blessed, I'm blessed that I had that situation with him, for sure."
You can listen to the episode here.
- AJ Mendez, also known as former WWE star AJ Lee, announced this afternoon on social media that she will be doing a book signing on Saturday, March 24 at Barnes & Noble in East Brunswick, New Jersey (753 New Jersey 18, East Brunswick, NJ 08816) to help raise awareness of mental illness and fight its stigma.
Jersey! Who wants to hang out with me and help an amazing cause?! Join me, March 24th, at the NAMIWalks NJ 2018 Kick-Off Event to help me raise awareness of mental illness & fight stigma! There will be a book signing too! More info here: https://t.co/3kzlQaoTFZ pic.twitter.com/T6W2URdFw5— AJ (@TheAJMendez) March 15, 2018
Jersey! Who wants to hang out with me and help an amazing cause?! Join me for a book signing, March 24th, at the NAMIWalks NJ 2018 Kick-Off Event and help me raise awareness of mental illness & fight stigma! And, come on, look at how happy and in love we all were at the last NAMI NJ event. It is the warmest, kindest community, dedicated to letting those fighting a mental health battle know- You are not alone. More info at the link in bio.