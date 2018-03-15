WWE NXT 'Takeover: New Orleans' Title Match Confirmed

Shayna Baszler vs. WWE NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon was officially announced today for the upcoming NXT "Takeover: New Orleans" event.

There had been some speculation on Kairi Sane being added to the match to make it a Triple

Threat but as of now it has been announced as a singles match.

Takeover takes place on Saturday, April 7th from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans during WrestleMania 34 Weekend. Below is the current confirmed card:

NXT Title Match

Aleister Black vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas

NXT Women's Title Match

Shayna Baszler vs. Ember Moon

NXT Tag Team Title Match

TBA vs. Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish

Ladder Match to Crown the First-Ever NXT North American Champion

Ethan Carter III vs. Adam Cole vs. Ricochet vs. Lars Sullivan vs. The Velveteen Dream vs. Killian Dain

Finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic