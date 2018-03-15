WWE NXT Title Match Contract Photo, Roman Reigns - Brock Lesnar Video, Fans On Grand Slam Champions

- Above is a new WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley looking at the controversial Road to WrestleMania 34 for Roman Reigns and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans who will become the next Grand Slam Champion in WWE - Shelton Benjamin (Needs to win Universal or WWE Title), Kofi Kingston (Needs to win Universal or WWE Title), Kane (Needs to win United States Title), Sheamus (Needs to win Intercontinental Title), Kevin Owens (Needs to win RAW or SmackDown Tag Team Title), Seth Rollins (Needs to win the Intercontinental Title), John Cena (Needs to win Intercontinental Title) or other. As of this writing, 59% have voted for Rollins while 17% voted for Cena, 11% for Owens, 3% for other, 3% for Kane, 3% for Sheamus, 2% for Kofi and 2% for Benjamin.

- For what it's worth, the WWE NXT Instagram account posted this photo of the "Takeover: New Orleans" contract for Aleister Black vs. NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas that was used in Wednesday's contract signing. The contract features Black's signature but his name is nowhere to be seen. Almas and NXT General Manager William Regal have also signed.

The contract reads, "Andrade "Cien" Almas, hereforth agrees to be present and in condition to compete in a NXT sanctioned match for the NXT Championship. This match will occur on April 7th 2018, at NXT Takeover: New Orleans, held in the Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana."