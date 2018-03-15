Impact Wrestling Live Coverage: Feast Or Fired Match, Rosemary Vs. Taya Valkyrie, Sami Callihan

Welcome to our live coverage of Impact on POP, which will begin at 8pm ET! Be sure to leave your feedback in the comments section, share our coverage of tonight's episode through social media, and REFRESH for the most up to date coverage. Above and below is what's on tap for tonight's show.

We are 24 hours away from a brand new episode of #IMPACTonPop! What are you most looking forward to on tomorrow's show? pic.twitter.com/IOEcwWb8JE — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 15, 2018

- Jeremy Borash (lol) introduces the men involved in tonight's "Feast or Fired" Match: three title opportunities, one pink slip.

Sami Callihan (with Jake and Dave Crist) vs. Fallah Bahh

Callihan tries to bum rush Bahh, but he was ready and stops Callihan dead in his tracks. "No, no, no!" Bahh (and the rest of the crowd) says. He shoves Callihan away, big shoulder block. He tries to stomp away at Callihan who ends up rolling away and out of the ring. Crowd is totally into Bahh. Callihan runs in and gets hit by a running crossbody, cover, two.

Bahh tries for a leg drop and Callihan ends up catching and biting Bahh's foot. Crowd with plenty of "Bahh!" chants as Callihan beats up on him. Bunch of stomps as Callihan tries to keep the much larger opponent grounded. Big chops, just anger Bahh. Nice belly-to-belly suplex by Bahh. Callihan with multiple clothesline, but Bahh with a samoan drop stops those. Bahh heads up to the second rope, Calliahn gets up, hits both knees and is able to hit a death valley driver for the win.

Winner: Sami Callihan via Pinfall

- Post-match, oVe brings Bahh back in the ring and Callihan goes to do the same thing to Bahh, but Edwards ends up running out to make the save. His eye is still jacked up from the baseball bat shot he received a few weeks back.