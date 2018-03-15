Top WWE Superstar Launches New Clothing Line (Photos)

It looks like WWE RAW Superstar Finn Balor has launched his own clothing line - PE&K.

Balor has launched a website for the brand at www.smmileitspeak.com but only t-shirts are available as of this writing. The Twitter account for the brand notes that they are based in Brooklyn.

The company "Story" or mission statement reads like this:

Smile it's PE&K! Our goal at PE&K is to provide clothes that will make you smile, whilst having the least amount of impact on our lovely planet as possible. - All our shirts are made in USA , and printed in UK,

- We don't use plastic, but if there is, biodegradable YAY!

- And the only paper we use will be the sticker for shipping & international custom sheets (We are trying to source recyclable paper)

- No stickers

- No wasted cardboard

- Nothing that is going to hurt our planet

- We like to say. We are friends of the environment

Below are a few photos from Balor and the PE&K Twitter account, plus a tweet from rapper and noted WWE fan Wale:

Imagined by Ferg

Designed by Ferg

Wornby Ferg

Loved by Ferg

Friendly to Nature @smileitspeak By Ferg https://t.co/59UM7Lpfhe



Clothes that make you wanna go outside & smile ???? pic.twitter.com/FQx7VwfREL — Finn Bálor forEVERYone (@FinnBalor) March 14, 2018

Imagined by Ferg

Designed by Ferg

Wornby Ferg

Loved by Ferg

Friendly to Nature https://t.co/6uA8KElHkM #Smileitspeak pic.twitter.com/809z4MyTyk — PE&K (@smileitspeak) March 14, 2018