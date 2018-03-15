WrestlingInc.com

Jerry Lawler Wrestles In Rain At His Restaurant (Photos), WWE NXT Tag Team Talks Rough Road, Big E

By Marc Middleton | March 15, 2018

- SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso faces off against Big E in a game of UFC 3 in this new video from Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown YouTube channel.

- WWE NXT Superstars Shane Thorne and Nick Miller of TM61 recently spoke with Byron Saxton for the WWE website at this link. The two discussed their loss in The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and what the future holds. Miller admitted that injuries to both Superstars have gotten in the way of their NXT Tag Team Title chase but they remain focused.

"Shane and I have asked ourselves recently how we've changed in the last year," Miller revealed. "I can tell you that we've watched tape of ourselves from last year, and we don't even recognize who we see. We were hurt, our confidence was shot and we weren't in rhythm. We felt like we were being who we thought we were supposed to be, and not committed to being ourselves.

"The TM61 of today? Our eyes have been opened, and the TM61 that you see now is the one finding its lane. It's been a tough road, but we know who we are now, and we know where we want to be and exactly what we need to do to get there. We say it all the time, and believe me when I tell you it's not just some throwaway line: We are The Mighty, and The Mighty don't kneel."

Jerry Lawler On What He Told Vince McMahon After Mark Henry's First WWE Match
See Also
Jerry Lawler On What He Told Vince McMahon After Mark Henry's First WWE Match

- WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler recently celebrated one year of his Hall of Fame Bar & Grille in Memphis being open for business. As seen below, Lawler hosted a special anniversary event over the weekend with live wrestling in the parking lot, despite the bad weather. Lawler also owns his Memphis BBQ Company restaurant in nearby Cordova, TN.






Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

WWE Fastlane Results

Most Popular

Back To Top