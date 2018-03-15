WWE Announcement On The WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal

As noted, WWE announced today that they are changing the name from the first-ever Fabulous Moolah Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34 due to fan backlash over Moolah's controversial past. The new name for the match is the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal.

The WWE website has finally updated the match listing to reflect the changes. WWE also deleted the YouTube video for the match but they have not revealed a new promo yet.

Below is how the original match announcement read:

The first-ever Fabulous Moolah Memorial Battle Royal to take place at WrestleMania The Superstars of Raw, SmackDown and WWE NXT's Women's divisions will have the chance to make history yet again when they compete in the inaugural Fabulous Moolah Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34. As first announced on Raw, this ground-breaking battle royal will pay tribute to the first-ever WWE Women's Champion, The Fabulous Moolah, who not only paved the way for female competitors through the years, but also played a pivotal role in the first several WrestleMania events. In the highly-anticipated free-for-all, members of the Women's divisions from Raw, SmackDown LIVE and WWE NXT will compete to be the last Superstar standing in the over-the-top-rope melee. Who will go on to make history and carve out their WrestleMania Moment by winning the inaugural match on The Grandest Stage of Them All? Find out at WrestleMania, Sunday, April 8 at a special start time of 7 ET/4 PT, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network.

Below is the updated announcement:

The first-ever WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal will take place at this year's Showcase of the Immortals The female Superstars of Raw, SmackDown LIVE and NXT will have the chance to make history yet again when they compete in the inaugural WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34. As first announced on Raw, the ground-breaking battle royal will feature female Superstars from all three shows competing to be the last Superstar standing in the over-the-top-rope melee. Who will go on to make history and carve out their WrestleMania Moment by winning the inaugural match on The Grandest Stage of Them All? Find out at WrestleMania on Sunday, April 8, at a special start time of 7 ET/4 PT, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network.

For those who missed it earlier, WWE issued the following statement to us on the name change:

"After further consideration, we believe it's best to proceed with the name 'WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal.' What remains most important is that this historic match is part of WWE's unwavering commitment to the Women's Division."

